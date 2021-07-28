Clear

Roofing company installs new roof for Gas City Army veteran as thank you for service

Kingdom Roofing Systems provided a new roof for U.S. Army veteran John Peters, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation is donating roofing materials and Kingdom Roofing Systems is donating the labor.

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 1:03 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:31 AM

GAS CITY, Ind. (WFFT) — A Hoosier veteran received a free home improvement as a thank you for his service.

John Peters, a U.S. Army veteran, receive a new roof Wednesday morning that was installed by Kingdom Roofing Systems as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Through a partnership with Purple Heart Homes, Peters was chosen as a recipient for the roof replacement.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 275 military members have received new roofs.

For more information on the Roof Deployment Project, or to learn more about how you can get involved, you can send an email to roofdeployment@owenscorning.com.

