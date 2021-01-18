Clear

PETA offers reward for suspect info after body of emaciated dog found in dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says the body of emaciated dog found in dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments oj Jan. 5, 2021

PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty-to-animals charges of the person(s) who dumped an emaciated dead dog in a dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments on or around Jan. 5.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: Jake Thomas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- PETA is offering a reward for information of those responsible for leaving the body of a severely emaciated dog inside a dumpster at a local apartment complex earlier this month.

The animal rights group says it will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on animal cruelty-related charges of the person(s) who dumped an emaciated dead dog in a dumpster at Baldwin Creek Apartments on 2130 Hobson Rd.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control says the dog looked similar to the dog in this stock photo.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control began their investigation on Jan. 5, but no information on a potential suspect(s) or arrests have been made.

FWACC says the tri-colored pit bull mix was found in a dumpster and is believed to be between 6 to 12 months old.

They determined that, based on the condition of the body, it was kept inside a crate for long periods of time before it died.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWACC at (260) 427-1244 during business hours, (260) 449-3000 after 8 p.m. and on weekends or or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

