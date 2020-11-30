Clear

Historic Old Fort Wayne sustains severe damages after Thanksgiving crash, suspect still at large

A car crashed into the northeast wall of the Old Fort early Thursday morning. Officials estimate the damage will cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. Fort Wayne police are still looking for the suspect.

Posted: Nov 30, 2020 4:30 PM
Updated: Dec 1, 2020 9:21 AM
Posted By: Nico Pennisi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Thanksgiving crash leaves physical and financial damage that Historic Old Fort Wayne will feel for months to come. 

The Fort is seeking donations after a car crashed into the site early Thursday. 

SIGN UP: Breaking News, Daily News Updates & More

SPECIAL SECTION: FOX 55 Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage

Fort Treasurer Tom Grant says he received a surprising call that morning that said: 

“‘Oh my goodness! Did you hear that the Fort got hit?’ and I said ‘no’ and so at about one o’clock Thanksgiving Day I’m on my way down here,” Grant said. 

Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena says when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived at the scene, a car was lodged into the northeast corner of one of the walls.

“When officers arrived on the scene they did find the vehicle, it was an apparent hit and run. The vehicle was cold to the touch," Rosales-Scatena said. 

The accident caused structural damage to several large timbers which provide the foundation to the outer walls.

“A big part of the issue is that people come over the bridge and they start to accelerate and the road gets a little slick, or whatever,” Grant said. 

This is not the first time a car has crashed into the site since its opening in 1976.

But this time, the walls, which were built 12 years ago, sustained the worst damage Grant has ever seen.

“We’re gonna be inhibited this time not just from the bake oven, but because the flood control dykes are so close to those walls that you can’t get a piece of equipment in between the dyke and the wall,” he said. 

The car skidded across the street and folks didn’t notice until many hours later.

Rosales-Scatena says this isn’t uncommon.

“Those things can go unnoticed, especially on a holiday when the roads aren’t as traveled as they are in the mornings on a regular workday,” she said. 

If you’d like to donate to help with repair costs, you can click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 338977

Reported Deaths: 5723
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion46131870
Lake29183469
Allen19572307
Elkhart18074236
St. Joseph17808239
Hamilton14364172
Vanderburgh10546128
Tippecanoe948130
Porter890690
Johnson7132171
Hendricks6820162
Vigo643592
Monroe572452
Madison5506124
Clark547678
Delaware5252104
LaPorte501997
Kosciusko484042
Howard382978
Bartholomew355165
Warrick350073
Wayne345886
Floyd338078
Marshall320446
Cass311531
Grant302550
Hancock294357
Noble274147
Boone267655
Henry266139
Dubois253732
Jackson242034
Dearborn241131
Morgan236543
Gibson207329
Shelby204159
Knox198021
DeKalb193435
Clinton192922
Lawrence191349
Wabash183922
Miami181417
Adams180023
Daviess167545
Fayette159834
Jasper159113
Montgomery158329
Steuben158116
Harrison155824
Ripley155721
LaGrange152232
Whitley149715
Huntington141810
White140323
Decatur140044
Putnam138129
Wells137030
Clay135125
Randolph134022
Jefferson133416
Posey130318
Scott119421
Greene112253
Sullivan106717
Jay106414
Jennings98714
Starke98025
Spencer9268
Fulton90119
Fountain8778
Perry87321
Washington8487
Franklin77027
Carroll75313
Orange73128
Vermillion6927
Owen6699
Parke6466
Tipton64027
Rush6078
Blackford59613
Newton59412
Pike54920
Pulaski45016
Benton3943
Martin3866
Brown3815
Crawford3251
Union3012
Switzerland2735
Warren2663
Ohio2457
Unassigned0267

Ohio Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 421063

Reported Deaths: 6429
CountyCasesDeaths
Franklin54467672
Cuyahoga41446746
Hamilton33221372
Montgomery22521243
Butler16589150
Lucas16137426
Summit15417349
Stark10589222
Warren926377
Mahoning8405301
Lake799466
Lorain7654106
Clermont660253
Delaware627137
Trumbull6252150
Licking619577
Fairfield601864
Greene591472
Clark5711131
Allen540690
Medina526657
Wood5103108
Marion505061
Miami485168
Pickaway425348
Portage406375
Columbiana390299
Tuscarawas386370
Richland379439
Wayne358195
Mercer304752
Muskingum282110
Hancock272342
Darke264261
Ross262063
Ashtabula257355
Erie254569
Auglaize251035
Geauga243051
Putnam238649
Scioto221021
Union21808
Lawrence211640
Athens20944
Shelby208617
Seneca199519
Belmont185929
Madison179219
Sandusky178629
Huron174122
Preble171021
Defiance159223
Jefferson150115
Holmes150039
Knox149420
Fulton145326
Logan143818
Crawford143417
Washington143127
Ottawa133230
Ashland125129
Williams12329
Clinton118817
Brown11495
Highland113818
Hardin113419
Champaign11115
Jackson110613
Henry110223
Morrow10542
Van Wert105218
Guernsey104814
Fayette101817
Coshocton94915
Perry94813
Adams87713
Gallia86215
Pike8402
Wyandot80618
Paulding74312
Hocking72716
Noble66624
Carroll57110
Meigs44712
Monroe36921
Morgan3115
Harrison2673
Vinton2586
Unassigned00
Fort Wayne
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Angola
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Huntington
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Van Wert
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Seasonal Wednesday
WFFT Radar
WFFT Temperatures
WFFT National

Most Popular Stories

Community Events