Historic Old Fort Wayne sustains severe damages after Thanksgiving crash, suspect still at large

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A Thanksgiving crash leaves physical and financial damage that Historic Old Fort Wayne will feel for months to come.

The Fort is seeking donations after a car crashed into the site early Thursday.

Fort Treasurer Tom Grant says he received a surprising call that morning that said:

“‘Oh my goodness! Did you hear that the Fort got hit?’ and I said ‘no’ and so at about one o’clock Thanksgiving Day I’m on my way down here,” Grant said.

Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena says when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department arrived at the scene, a car was lodged into the northeast corner of one of the walls.

“When officers arrived on the scene they did find the vehicle, it was an apparent hit and run. The vehicle was cold to the touch," Rosales-Scatena said.

The accident caused structural damage to several large timbers which provide the foundation to the outer walls.

“A big part of the issue is that people come over the bridge and they start to accelerate and the road gets a little slick, or whatever,” Grant said.

This is not the first time a car has crashed into the site since its opening in 1976.

But this time, the walls, which were built 12 years ago, sustained the worst damage Grant has ever seen.

“We’re gonna be inhibited this time not just from the bake oven, but because the flood control dykes are so close to those walls that you can’t get a piece of equipment in between the dyke and the wall,” he said.

The car skidded across the street and folks didn’t notice until many hours later.

Rosales-Scatena says this isn’t uncommon.

“Those things can go unnoticed, especially on a holiday when the roads aren’t as traveled as they are in the mornings on a regular workday,” she said.

If you’d like to donate to help with repair costs, you can click here.